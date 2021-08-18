St. Louis woman and sons split $313,000 Show Me Cash jackpot

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mom is cashing in after her lucky numbers matched a recent Show Me Cash drawing.

Janice Fosse-Ware says she bought her ticket from a Missouri Lottery vending machine at the Schnucks Market at 1020 Loughborough Ave. in south St. Louis. She’s played her lucky numbers for years. And on July 28, those numbers—6, 8, 10, 13, and 16—came in.

Janice wanted to surprise her sons but says she was too excited to keep it a secret.

“I asked them, ‘Do you want to hear something? I think that I just won!’” she said. “He asked if I was kidding and I said, ‘No, I’m not kidding.’”

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots starting at $50,000. The jackpots grow every day until there’s a winner. So far, in 2021, players have won more than $5.1 million in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes, with an average prize of more than $146,000.