St. Louis woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Chernell Dabney was charged last week with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of a crash that killed 46-year-old Darrell Ransom.

Police said Dabney drove a minivan onto a sidewalk on Dec. 11, hitting a building and the victim.

Court documents said a witness who called 911 saw Dabney climb from the driver’s side window of the minivan afterward.