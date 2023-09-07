ST. LOUIS – A woman from St. Louis County is facing charges for fighting with her cousin over a man. The fight escalated into a stabbing, fortunately, not resulting in fatal harm to the cousin.

According to an investigation by the Hazelwood Police Department, the victim and Dastanee Ervin, 28, are cousins who have an ongoing dispute over a man.

On September 1, 2023, they engaged in an argument that turned physical. The fight was interrupted twice before Ervin retrieved a knife from the kitchen and chased the victim throughout the house with it.

During the chase, Ervin stabbed the victim in the hip with the knife. When the police arrived, they discovered a knife in the kitchen that was wet from being washed. The victim confirmed that it was the knife used by Ervin, and the stab wound required stitches.

“Physically fighting over a love interest is never a good look, but pulling a knife and stabbing someone over a love interest is a serious crime,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Ervin faces felony assault charges. Her bond has been set at $100,000 cash-only. If Ervin is found guilty, she could potentially receive consecutive sentences of five to 15 years for the felony and armed criminal action.