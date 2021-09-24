St. Louis woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing man to death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death and tried cleaning up the evidence.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Vonda Cole, 56, with one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

She is being held on a $500,000 cash-only, no 10 percent bond, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Larry Drummond of St. Louis.

A probable cause statement says that Cole stabbed Drummond to death. She then tried to conceal the crime by cleaning up the blood in the house and soaking the knife in water.

