St. Louis woman concerned after getting 4 voter cards in mail

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is speaking out over concerns for potential voter fraud after receiving four voter notice cards for her household of one.

“I got these four cards yesterday, and I have told them I am the only one living in this house,” said Nancy McCafferty. “And I’ve told them that three times.”

Each card is for a former resident, including her two sons and a girlfriend.

“I called them,” said McCafferty. “I sent them back with the mail lady, and I believe I mailed them back with a note that they need to be taking them off.”

But they weren’t and there’s a reason for that.

“If a voter moves, it’s incumbent upon them (the homeowner) to let the board know they moved so we can update the database,” said Gary Stoff, the Republican director of elections for St. Louis.

By law, the voter needs to submit their new address to the board of elections, and they need to do it with their own signature.

“In this situation, we are trying to just maintain who’s voting in St. Louis,” said Ben Borgmeyer, the Democratic director of elections for St. Louis.

Although it seems concerning, voter mail is sent out to make sure each registered resident is able to confirm their address ahead of elections, preventing potential fraud.

After two federal elections, if they don’t vote, that voter will become inactive — but they still remain in the database.

“It’s a concern for me because we heard all about the last election that there wasn’t any fraud, no fraud, and here I get these in the mail. And I think, ‘Well this is just one household. How many of these are sent out?” said McCafferty. “What’s to prevent my son from getting a ballot mailed to him in California, saying he’s on vacation and then voting and then voting in California.”

That concern is somewhat justified. Each state puts out a quarterly report on who registers and votes.

If someone was to take advantage of the time in between reports and vote, it’s possible. But the government warns they will track you down.

“We all know that we’re not supposed to vote in two different states, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen,” said McCafferty.

For more voter information, visit: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/voter/index.cfm