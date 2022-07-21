ULLIN, Ill. – A St. Louis woman died four days after being found unresponsive in a southern Illinois jail.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of the woman, a 47-year-old inmate who was previously held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Investigators say the woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on July 14. She was then transferred to a hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The woman died at the hospital on Monday.

An autopsy is pending and the cause of the woman’s death is unknown at this time. Illinois State Police have not released the identity of the woman.

Additional information in the investigation is limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.