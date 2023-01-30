MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – Poor road conditions are being blamed for a St. Louis woman’s death on a central Missouri highway.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Morgan County on Sunday around 6:20 p.m. on U.S. 50, a half-mile east of Old Highway 50.

State police claim Bridget Burgoon was driving east on the highway in a 2007 Chevy Colorado when she lost control of her vehicle and spun into the path of an oncoming 2021 Chevy Silverado.

Burgoon was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 20.

The 43-year-old driver of the Silverado suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sedalia.