ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.

Prosecutors say Breonna White is tied to crimes on Sept. 13, 2020, Oct. 19, 2020, and May 27, 2021.

According to probable cause statements from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, White was riding in a Chevy Impala in September 2020 with two men when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the Impala sped away and White and the other occupants opened fire on their vehicle. One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder as a result.

White was charged on Aug. 2, 2022, with two counts of first-degree assault or attempt (serious physical injury or special victim) and two counts of armed criminal action.

In October 2020, police attempted to pull over a vehicle with illegal temporary plates but the driver fled. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into another car and the driver attempted to run away but was apprehended. Police found cocaine and a loaded pistol inside the car and arrested the driver, identified as White.

Prosecutors charged White on Feb. 10, 2022, with resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk of injury or death, leaving the scene of an accident, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.

In May 2021, police claim White was driving a stolen car and fleeing law enforcement. White eventually stopped and was taken into custody after police spiked the tires on her vehicle. She was charged on Feb. 10, 2022, with one count of resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk of injury or death and possession of a controlled substance.

White remains in custody without bond.