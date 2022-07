MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis woman suffered moderate injuries Sunday when a Sea-Doo crashed into her Sea-Doo.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Erica Dicresce, 38, was driving a Sea-Doo with a 13-year-old at about 6:30 p.m. The 13-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The Sea-Doo that crashed into Dicresce and the 13-year-old was driven by a 38-year-old woman.

Dicresce and the teen were taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.