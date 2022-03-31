ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just north of Imperial Main Street.

Heather Cole was driving her 2006 Chevy Cobalt when the vehicle went off the left-hand side of the roadway and struck the concrete median. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1:50 a.m.

State police said Cole was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.