ST. LOUIS – A woman appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to a reduced charge in her girlfriend’s death.

Claytiana Bolar, 23, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Brittany Gregory.

Gregory was found dead behind the wheel of an SUV in the 5100 block of Greer Avenue on Feb. 25, 2022. Gregory was 24.

Police and prosecutors claimed Bolar and Gregory got into an argument in the SUV. Bolar grabbed a gun, exited the vehicle, and then fired into the SUV, striking Gregory twice.

Police later found the murder weapon at the home of Bolar’s stepmother.

Bolar was initially charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. However, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office allowed a reduced charge in exchange for a guilty plea.

Gregory’s sister addressed the court on Tuesday, saying she believes Bolar committed murder, not manslaughter.

“I want to know if it was worth it, Ms. Bolar,” she said.

Bolar did not provide a statement to the court.

A circuit court judge sentenced Bolar to 15 years in prison.