St. Louis woman shot after attempted carjacking, robbery by three masked men in Dogtown

ST. LOUIS – Angela Maine owned a food truck and catering business, Annie’s Great Escape, before COVID halted many of her business operations.

Since meetings, school parties and many of her previous customers were no longer holding events for her to cater to, she turned to construction as a way to make money in the meantime.

Early Sunday, just before 3 a.m. Maine was leaving a home on Victoria in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood of Dogtown where she was installing flooring and painting. She got inside of her car and three masked men surrounded her car.

“I really didn’t think I was making it out of there and I don think they had any intentions of me making it out of there,” Maine said.



“This place has become a scary place, you can’t even go to your car without being in fear and that’s not okay.”

She said a man opened her passenger-side door and then she quickly locked her car doors before the other suspect was able to open her driver’s side door. Maine said the man in her passenger’s side of the car stole her wallet with all of the money she had.



She said they took some materialistic items, “but most of all they took my sense of safety,” she added.

They also tried to take her car.

“A man put a pistol on the windshield and said get out of your car and give me your keys,” Maine said.



She said she got out of the car and started running as fast as she could and that’s when they started shooting at her.



“I got about three steps and heard a gunshot, I felt my hand go numb and feel like it was on fire,” Maine said. “The pain, I can’t explain the pain.”



She said one of the bullets went straight through her wrist. Now, she’s left with a lot of questions.

“When you had my wallet and you had my money, why wasn’t that good enough? You know, just why, what’s the point,” Maine said.



With a bleeding hand, she ran through the neighborhood and jumped a fence to try and get someone to help her.



“I was beating on doors to try to get someone to let me and finally a nice man let me in and called the police,” Maine said.

She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.



“I went back to the scene to give the man a thank you card and a basket of fruit, and that’s when it really sank in that it happened,” Maine added.



She said she didn’t realize it at the time, but her car keys were in her pocket when she ran, so the suspects weren’t able to steal her car.



“I think about that every day when I get up. I’m like what if I would have just given them my keys, would it have made it better, would I not be shot? Or would I not be able to be in pain and realizing how many people love me,” Maine added.



“I’m 45 years old, nothing like this has ever happened to me, and you don’t think this is going to happen to you. I want to say that I’m a pretty safe, observant person, but this just goes to show it can happen anywhere, anytime,” she said.



Maine said she is nervous for her future grandchildren to one day grow up in this area amid violent crime.



“St. Louis has to be better. I love this place. I’ve lived here my whole entire life, but it has to be better,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Maine’s medical bills as she did not have health insurance.