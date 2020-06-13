St. Louis woman surprises mother with law school acceptance, video goes viral

ST. LOUIS – A young St. Louis woman who has spent much time serving her community has been accepted into a well-respected law school. She is headed there in the fall.

She shared the video of her breaking the news to her mother. It has been viewed almost 20 million times now, gaining attention across the nation.

This is a heartwarming story for any mother out there and for St. Louis. This young woman set goals, made them happen, and people on social media all around America are celebrating with her and rooting her on.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness’ and I started breathing really hard. I was huffing,” said Melinda Oliver.

That was her reaction when she opened the acceptance letter to DePaul University’s College of Law and learned she also received a $40,000 Dean scholarship.

“I knew I wanted to record her just for my records just to kind of have this moment it’s something we’ve both been working on,” Melinda said.

She set up the camera and captured the moment.

Melinda told her mother it was a letter from the IRS. When she read it, she jumped with joy.

“Melinda just got accepted. I had been just praying and praying and praying,” said Linda Oliver, Melinda’s mother.

Her mother says she has always pushed for greatness.

“As a mother, that’s what we need to do…push our girls,” said Linda.

The video began to circulate quickly, even appearing on the Today Show.

The views came along with congratulations and young girls letting Melinda know she inspires them.

“It was a complete shock, and I just remember sitting there like watching the numbers climb and I was like what is happening right now!” Melinda said.

People from all walks of life now share her joy.

“It means the world to me,” Linda said.

Melinda wrote these goals down on a piece of paper a while ago. Her dreams came to fruition.

She now sends a moving message to young women from her hometown.

“I just hope that the young women in the St. Louis area can look at me and see that the world is much bigger than St. Louis and there are endless opportunities,’ Melinda said.

She is also the co-founder of The Collective STL, a Black-owned yoga studio. She says she is looking forward to getting to DePaul and being apart of more organizations, both non-profit and professional.