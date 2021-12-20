St. Louis woman wins $200K prize on holiday scratch-off ticket

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is $200,000 richer after winning the top prize on a holiday-themed scratchers ticket.

The woman spent $10 on the “Cash Flurries” ticket at Wallis Petroleum in Affton. It’s unclear when she purchased it, but it’s quite the holiday present.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the “Cash Flurries” game has over $5.9 million in unclaimed prizes.

In the fiscal year 2021, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $39.9 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.