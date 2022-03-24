ST. LOUIS–The owners and operators of HoteLumière at The Arch have settled a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a St. Louis boy who drowned in the hotel’s pool in 2018.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Madeline O. Connolly approved the settlement Thursday, which our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report was for a confidential amount.

Edward Harris, Jr., of the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis was attending a pool party at the hotel August 12. Witnesses say Harris was found at the bottom of the pool. He was hospitalized for three days before passing away in the ICU.

Harris was the son of a St. Louis firefighter.

The lawsuit claimed negligence, code and ordinance violations, and issues with water clarity.