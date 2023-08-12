ST.LOUIS, Mo.– St. Louis City’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP), a division of the St. Louis Department of Public Safety (DPS), partners with the city to provide activities for youth.

These activities will be held around St. Louis. During weekends at Wohl Recreation Center, they are reintroducing its basketball league for individuals aged 18 and above, known as “Nothing but Nets.”

The league’s initial game kicks off at 9, with the final match starting at 11. The league’s duration spans through the fall, and individuals between the ages of 18 and 26 within the area are encouraged to join.

The plan looks like this for this weekend and the next few months:

On Saturday, August 12, at 9 a.m., kids ages 11 to 14 and 15 to 18 can play in the STL WHO GOT IT 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at Wohl Recreation Center.

The Youth Zone on Chestnut Street between 9th and 10th will be closed on Saturday, August 12.

Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19: music, games, and family fun at the Marquette Recreation Center.

The OVP Kickback will take place at Marquette Park on Saturday, August 19, offering free food, games, a DJ, and gun locks. From September through December 2023, the monthly OVP Kickback events will persist, occurring every third Saturday in St. Louis City parks, and will further incorporate additional partners and indoor programs as part of the outlined plan.