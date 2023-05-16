ST. LOUIS — In 2019, the Saint Louis Zoo worked with the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company to make the first official beer for the zoo called, STL Zoo Bier. Now, a new brew is being released to support the organization’s conservation efforts called Red Panda Light Lager.

On Friday, May 19, the new American Lager beer will be sold at the zoo. By May 26, it will also be sold in local retailers.

“The Zoo continues this unique, local partnership with Urban Chestnut to not only provide a refreshing beverage to Zoo guests, but Urban Chestnut continues to support our worldwide efforts to save animals from extinction,” said Michael Macek, Saint Louis Zoo Director. “We greatly appreciate the brewery’s generosity and partnership over the last four years, donating and raising over $16,000 for conservation and animal-care efforts at the Zoo. Adults can enjoy a quality, St. Louis-made craft beer while helping wildlife, which makes for a great collaboration.”

For each case of STL Zoo Bier sold at local retailers, Urban Chestnut pledges to donate $3 to the Saint Louis Zoo in support of its animal care and conservation efforts.