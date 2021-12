ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Zoo is celebrating Raja the elephant’s birthday today. He is now 29-years-old.

Just like last year, there will be no public celebration because of the pandemic. Instead, the zoo will post videos of Raja receiving his gifts. You can watch the videos at 11:00 am today on the zoo’s social media channels.

Raja is the first Asian elephant born at the zoo and has since fathered three female elephants.