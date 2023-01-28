ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Zoo is hosting a career fair. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the zoo’s north entrance in the living world.

This is for people who want to work at the zoo part-time. In addition to summer employees, the zoo is looking for people who can start work in mid-spring.

They are searching for people who are responsible and service-oriented.

Part-time jobs include those in catering and food service, running attractions, working in retail, taking care of parking lots, and more.

To apply for flexible work during the week and on the weekends, you must be at least 15 years old. A background check and a drug test will be performed on all subsequent candidates. Dress professionally for the interview.