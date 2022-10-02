ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as next Saturday and Sunday, families can enjoy the cooler weather and visit the St Louis Zoo’s animals, exhibits, and attractions.

Kids can enjoy fun activities like an obstacle course and arts and crafts. They even have German-inspired food. For those 21 and older, beer trailers throughout the zoo offer a variety of canned and bottled brews for purchase.

Another event to be on the lookout for is Boo at the Zoo. It’s from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every night, from Oct. 14-30. You do need to buy tickets for this event. Prices vary depending on the date. The zoo explained that proceeds from the event help provide the highest quality care for its animals.

This features Halloween Decorations, Animals & Attractions, music, and food.

Lastly, Halloweekends are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 15-16, Oct. 22-23, and Oct. 29-30. This is a free event. Again, Zootoberfest is Sunday, October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., happening next weekend as well.