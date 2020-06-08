St. Louis Zoo opens online reservations for tickets

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo is working toward its reopening this Saturday, with demand for free ticket reservations causing problems for families trying to use their website Monday morning.

According to a zoo spokesperson, an “incredible volume of interest and high web traffic for the first couple hours this morning, where some people had difficulty making online reservations before 11 a.m.”

The zoo said the situation has been resolved and there are still tickets for June 13-15 as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Reservations for a specific date become available seven days prior, which means reservations for June 16 will open Tuesday morning.

The zoo will reopen this weekend with new social distancing guidelines, limited admittance, and extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Face masks will be required to enter. All zoo employees will be wearing masks as well.

The Insectarium and Penguin Puffin Cove will remain closed for the time being.