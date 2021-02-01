St. Louis Zoo plans to help save American red wolves

ST. LOUIS – With only about 20 left in the wild, the American red wolves have proven to be critically endangered species, and the Saint Louis Zoo revealed they are making a long-term commitment to help.

The zoo announced on Monday it will transform about 20 acres of property it owns in Franklin County, making it a secure home to 12 breeding pairs of American red wolves this year.

The wolves will arrive at the Saint Louis Zoo Sears Lehmann, Jr. Wildlife Reserve from other conservation organizations in 2022. It will not be open to the public in order for the animals to learn natural survival skills.

“American red wolves are key species,” said Jeffrey Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Once populations are restored, they should create a balanced natural environment, fulfilling their predator-related roles to maintain stability within the ecosystem.”

According to a press release, the zoo is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages wolf populations, and the Conservation Centers for Species Survival (C2S2), a global initiative to save animals from extinction. They are also working with the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the Saint Louis Zoo is joining the pack to save the American red wolf,” said Virginia Busch, CEO, Endangered Wolf Center. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with the Zoo in the future.”

The new habitat will provide about 25 percent of the space needed within the American Red Wolf Species Survival Plan to double their population in zoos to an optimal size.

The Saint Louis Zoo American red wolf conservation and recovery facility is supported by private

donations from Kevin Beckmann and an anonymous donor and received USFWS Recovery Challenge

grant funding through C2S2.

“American red wolves are critically endangered, and this long-term commitment by the Saint Louis Zoo will be key to growing the population in zoos and restoring a sustainable, healthy population to the wild”, said Casillas, Programs Coordinator, C2S2.