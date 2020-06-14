Breaking News
St. Louis Zoo reopens with new regulations and social distancing rules

ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans can once again go back to the zoo.  The zoo has been closed for nearly three months, and Saturday the St. Louis Zoo reopened to the public, but with many new social distancing rules and regulations.

St. Louisans were anxious to get out of the house and walked one by one into the home of one of the best zoos in the world.

Social distancing reminders could be spotted all over the zoo reminding visitors to protect themselves and others.

Normally the Zoo expects 30,000 visitors on a sunny Saturday, but due to restrictions, only about 8,000 pre-registered visitors were allowed inside the park.

All visitors were required to wear a mask.

