ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo will share several renderings and updates of guest experiences and animals at their WildCare Park Tuesday, July 19.

With funding from St. Louis Zoo Association cash reserves, philanthropy, and external financing proceeds, the development of the area was completed at an estimated cost of $230 million. St. Louis Zoo President Dwight Scott shared how he felt about the project.

“We are excited to share these WildCare Park updates,” Scott said. “Our team has been extremely busy and we look forward to sharing more updates on WildCare Park as we move forward.”

The park is set to open to the public in 2027. WildCare Park animals will begin to arrive via pilot pasture in 2023.

For more information, please visit STL Zoo.org.