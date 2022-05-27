ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo has teamed up with the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company to launch the STL Zoo Bier Big Cat Golden Pilsner, its second zoo-branded brew with the company.

The Big Cat Golden Pilsner comes in tribute to the Amur leopard, one of the rarest, most endangered cats in the world. Big Cat Country is home to the Amur leopards at the Saint Louis Zoo, including two female cubs that were born last month.

The pilsner-style beer comes in an effort to raise funds and awareness of the zoo’s conservation work. For every case of STL Zoo Bier sold at area retailers, Urban Chestnut will donate $3 to the Saint Louis Zoo to support its animal care and conservation efforts.

“This unique, local partnership with Urban Chestnut provides important support to our worldwide

efforts to save animals from extinction,” said Michael Macek, Director, Saint Louis Zoo. “We

greatly appreciate the brewery’s generosity and partnership over the last three years, donating

and raising over $37,000 for conservation and animal-care efforts at the Zoo. Adults can enjoy a

quality, St. Louis-made craft beer while helping wildlife, which makes for a great collaboration.”



“As an animal lover and life-long advocate of the St. Louis region, this partnership means a lot

to me and to the team at UCBC as well,” said David Wolfe, co-founder of Urban Chestnut

Brewing Company. “The Saint Louis Zoo is such a significant organization, both locally and

globally, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership, especially at this point in time when it’s

more important than ever to support our community.”

The Big Cat Golden Pilsner will be available at the Saint Louis Zoo beginning this weekend. You can also find it next week at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and the Metro East area.

Urban Chestnut and the zoo launched STL Zoo Bier, the first official beer of the zoo, in 2019. Since then, more than 4,200 cases of beer have been sold.