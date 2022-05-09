ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The first new foal in three years was born at the St. Louis Zoo in April. The baby Somali wild ass is named Astrid and she is still staying close to her mom in the herd.

The equids can grow to be 4 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh from about 400 to 500 pounds. They are related to horses and zebras.

The species is critically endangered and is in danger of disappearing from the wild. The St. Louis Zoo is working to help conserve the subspecies. They assisted in the development of the Roadmap for the Conservation of the African Wild Ass to help build their numbers in the wild.