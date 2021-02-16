St. Louisans brave the cold to shovel during the storm

Missouri

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Snow pummeled St. Louis on Presidents Day. Several inches of powder were accompanied by bitter cold temperatures. Driving down a St. Louis neighborhood while the snow was falling, you didn’t see many people outside playing in it. It seemed too cold for many.

But there’s one activity that St. Louisans did take part in, even as the snow was falling – shoveling.

“I’m out shoveling our driveway, it’s really cold. My husband had to go into work and he’s coming back and he’s on call tonight, so I’m trying to clear a spot for him on our driveway,” Joanne Frogge, a Kirkwood resident, said.

Nearby, St. Louisan John Wagner was also outside clearing his driveway. But he didn’t stop there. He also cleared his neighbor’s driveway, who just welcomed a new baby six days ago. He also cleared the sidewalk in front of tons of homes. A frigid task that took hours.

“I usually try to clear ours and then all the way down to the corner where the park is and back, and then all the way down to Lindbergh Road or Kirkwood Road to the other side,” he said.

Katie Murphy got out of the house Monday and cured her cabin fever with a 2-mile walk.

“We were all getting stir crazy in the house and I decided to take a book up to the library and go pick up some Girl Scout cookies,” Murphy said.

She didn’t realize the nearly clear path she just walked through was thanks to a fellow Kirkwood resident, John Wagner.

“That’s Kirkwood for you. Everybody takes care of everybody,” she said.

Those brave enough to step outside with a shovel or plow Monday said it’s best to start getting the snow out of the way before it builds up and gets too heavy, even if that means bundling up a few times and getting outside.

“It’s better to kind of clear it when you can still lift it before it gets too deep,” Frogge said.

“If you get it when it’s this deep, it’s easier than letting it get another several inches deep, you can go a little faster, I figure I’ll probably just have to do it again tomorrow,” Wagner said.

