St. Louisans busy cleaning up snow after winter storm

ST. LOUIS — From the airport runway to the neighborhood driveway, St. Louis tried to dig out from wave two of the winter storm that brought six or more inches of snow to much of the area.

It was a slow process.

With the soft crunch of tires in the snow passing all of the shutdown stores on Olive near I-270, it seemed almost peaceful early Thursday afternoon — but looks were deceiving.

“I thought it was kind of going to be a short episode. It looks like the North Pole out here,” cracked Ellen Alton of Olivette as a brigade of snow shovelers and snow blowers worked over her neighborhood driveways.

People noted that they hadn’t seen as many snow plows as usual, but they understood. Everyone was having trouble keeping up or catching up.

A father-son snow removal team had 20 houses lined up over the next two days. They were only number 4 by mid-afternoon.

Tyler McLaughlin was shoveling his driveway in Creve Coeur for the fourth time since Wednesday night to get to his job in the meat department at Dierberg’s market.

“It’s powder. So, it’s really light and not too difficult, until you get to the street where it’s all melted together, and it’s almost rock,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. Great workout.”

He was hoping not to end up spinning his wheels. That was happening almost everywhere with drivers who dug themselves out just enough to get back on the road realizing perhaps they should give it one more day.