ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Losing weight or getting fit are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions.

FOX 2 caught up with people walking Sunday morning at Creve Coeur Park and asked some fitness experts how to make your goals stick.

For Kathy Bordogna and about a dozen of her friends, a New Year’s Day walk is an annual tradition.

“It’s a way to start the year right with a good, positive outlook,” she said.

A lot of people were biking, walking, or running, taking advantage of the nice New Year’s Day weather. As far as New Year’s resolutions go, it seems like the consensus is to get moving more in 2023.

“Oh, it’s my goal every year,” Rand Scopel said. “Sometimes it works, sometimes not.”

Debby Mittendorf and Marie Sandt are friends who walk and hike together all the time.

“Especially as we get older, you know we have to keep moving,” Sandt said.

The pair looks forward to doing more exercise together in the New Year.

“I do the same. I try to get my 10,000 steps a day, but I’ve also taken on more hiking,” Mittendorf said.

But some people who make goals to get more active don’t have a base of fitness. Corrie and Matt Benavides see it all the time in January as online wellness coaches. They say setting specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely (SMART) goals is a good place to start.

“If we say, for example, ‘I’m gonna lose 50 pounds this year,’ but I don’t lose 20 in the first week, I’m gonna beat myself up and be upset. Well that’s not realistic,” Corrie said.

“But saying, ‘I’m gonna lose a pound a week,’ that’s very realistic, and that’s easier to stick to than looking at the huge big picture of the overall 50 pound weight loss. Speaking of losing a pound a week, don’t just say, ‘Oh, I only lost a pound.’ No, celebrate that. Celebrate those little wins because those little wins add up to big momentum and big goals and big changes.”

They want to remind people as you make your New Year’s resolutions, you won’t always be motivated every day, but there are things you can do to stay disciplined throughout the year.

“I think it’s important to have someone who will truly hold you accountable,” Matt said. “Not somebody who is going to act as an enabler.”

They encourage their clients to eat whole foods and plenty of protein. They say not to throw caution to the wind because of one slip-up.

“We coach our people, lose that moment, but the next time you eat, make a better decision,” Corrie said.

Getting more healthy and fit aren’t the only New Year’s resolutions people who were at Creve Coeur Park are making this year.

“Well, for me, it’s probably being more patient with the family,” Mittendorf said.

Scopel added: “Spend more time with family and friends, and just enjoy every day.”