ST. LOUIS – Out with the old year, almost in with the new one. As St. Louis prepares to ring in 2023, FOX 2 spoke with local restaurants and businesses on what they’re expecting this weekend.

Friday afternoon, the aroma of Italian food greeted customers who made their way into Anthonino’s Taverna. The restaurant is not only busy Friday, but filled up with reservations for New Year’s Eve on Saturday night.



“People that generally come out on New Year’s. They have plans, so they’ll eat,” says Anthony Scarato, owner of Anthonino’s Taverna. “It’s usually a high-table turn. We’ll see two-tops, four-tops and six-tops in and out, which is good for us. It keeps things going. And people have obviously more plans to do and more celebrating.”

For those wanting to work off those carbs after, Winterfest continues in Kiener Plaza. Guests can enjoy outdoor ice skating and DJ’s along with fire dancers and fireworks at 8 p.m. Saturday night for their Winterfest Neon Nights.



Meanwhile at Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park, a good crowd came to skate Friday afternoon. They can enjoy skating from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day.



The Factory, featuring Deadmau5 and the St. Louis Symphony at Powell Hall, along with Jazz at the Bistro, all with live music. Just a few of a wealth of opportunities New Year’s Eve.

“Support local,” says Scarato. “If it’s not here wherever you live, just go out, have fun, spend some money. It’s nice it falls [on Saturday], and a lot of people will be off Sunday. We’re closed [Sunday], so just go out have fun, enjoy and be merry.”



Remember to call a taxi, Lyft or Uber to get home safely. For a full list of New Year’s Eve events in St. Louis, click here.