St. Louisans enjoy dry and warm Labor Day Weekend

ST. LOUIS – The weather has cooperated so far for Labor Day Weekend and any outdoor plans. There is a strong and slow-moving cold front to the north that will affect our region this week, but most of that impact will stay to the north.

As for Labor Day evening, a storm or two can’t be completely ruled out north of I-70 as this cold front sinks south, but mostly dry conditions should continue.

Temperatures climbed to around 90 degrees Monday afternoon and heat indices were in the mid-90s. With breezy conditions, the evening should be comfortable, especially as those temperatures begin to drop.

For Tuesday, the strong cold front is going to cause very different weather conditions across the state. For most of the St. Louis region, it’ll be another dry and hot day with highs around 90 degrees. For our northern counties, an isolated storm will again be possible along and behind this cold front. For northern Missouri, there will be showers and high temperatures only in the low 70s.

This cold front finally looks to move south of the St. Louis region by Thursday bringing cooler temperatures along with it.

A cold front moves into northern MO and IL on Tuesday bringing very different weather for parts of the region. Cooler and wet to the north of the front and warm and dry to the south. Check out https://t.co/Qu50VkrCQE to see specifics to you location. pic.twitter.com/bs49sTyFxb — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) September 7, 2020