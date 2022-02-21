St. Louisans enjoy warm day before more winter weather rolls in

ST. LOUIS — Crowds flocked to Forest Park to enjoy an unseasonably warm winter day before another wave of wintry mix settles in later in the week.

The greater St. Louis region has been on a weather roller coaster the last couple of weeks. Rain, snow, and most recently warm temperatures all made an appearance.

On Monday, sunshine and 60-degree weather drew crowds to Forest Park.

“Feels like spring,” said visitor Rich Larrabe.

Whether it was biking, walking, or doing yoga facing the sun, people made the most out of a calmer winter day before things take a turn.

“It’s definitely been a breath of fresh air,” said visitor Adam Stuber. “It’s a beautiful day to get out and walk around.”

Runners also had a field day.

“The weather’s good. The temperature’s good. It’s warm,” said runner Xiaoyu Ke. “So, we try to seize the day, seize the time when the weather’s good to come out and enjoy the weather.”

Several families also had fun in the sun.

“We’ve been kind of in the house, not being able to get outside. Now it’s been beautiful to get outside, running around and enjoying the weather,” said visitor Rich Larrabe.

Now, they can — but it’s not going to last with rain and snow expected to return on Wednesday. It’ll be time once again to bundle up and put the salt down.