ST. LOUIS – Thousands in North and South America will participate in the global initiative called “Sleep Out” on Thursday. In St. Louis, Covenant House Missouri is hosting an annual Sleep Out event in support of homeless youth.

After raising thousands of dollars, St. Louis executives will sleep outside for a night to support a global initiative for unhoused youth.

“It’s important for us to be in solidarity with young people who have no choice in the matter,” said Dr. Yusef Scoggin. “They have no place to stay tonight. So we have a team of supporters, both from corporate America and our board, as well as community members, that are raising funds and awareness for young people who don’t have a place to reside.”

Covenant House Missouri, Saint Louis Executives, and community members will be spending the night on Harris Stowe State University’s soccer field in support of the global Sleep Out initiative. This is Covenant House’s biggest annual fundraiser.

“Without these funds, we would not be able to provide support to our young people in the way that we do,” said Gerard Hempstead. “We take a full approach that includes housing, education, and employment opportunities for our young people.”

Covenant House Missouri has raised more than $245,000 through the Sleep Out initiative this year.

“It puts you in the perspective of having the experiences close to what they’re having,” said Hempstead. “Getting a real realization that this is serious, and anything we can do to help, we want to do it.”

In honor of Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, more than 50 participants will be sleeping outside in a box to gain an understanding of what unhoused youth experience.

For more information on Covenant House Missouri or to support their cause, click here.