St. Louisans lend helping hand to Hurricane Laura recovery

ST. LOUIS – While thousands of families try to pick up the pieces, volunteers from St. Louis are helping those affected make those first steps to recovery.

The high winds from Hurricane Laura making a piercing sound as it dumps torrential rain and high winds across the southern portions of Louisiana and Texas.

Cellphone from inside a home shows the storm ravaging through the night, while helicopter video shows the daylight aftermath from above showing extensive damage.

“It looks like it’s going to be a lot of work for a lot of residents,” volunteer Dennis Grooms said. “It’s going to be a slow recovery there.”

Grooms is just one of the seven American Red Cross volunteers from St. Louis currently staging in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This isn’t his first rodeo, but Grooms says views from the aftermath of the hurricane gives a clear answer on the need for help.

“It tore up a lot of houses and it’s going to displace a lot of people,” he said. “A lot of electric out and people on the outlining areas will be out of power for a while, probably. A lot of debris and trees to clean up.”

Aerial video shows mobile homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana either leveled or extensively damaged.

Early reports indicate hundreds of thousands are currently without power.

The electric industry mutual assistance network has already begun seeking assistance.

Ameren Missouri is currently monitoring the situation, saying in a statement:

“The electric industry’s mutual assistance network has begun seeking commitments for mutual aid as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Laura. At this time, Ameren Missouri is working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor the situation. We will continue to hold our crews until we’re able to evaluate the impact of the storm on our service territory before potentially assisting.”

Meanwhile, American Red Cross will start implementing its 14-day volunteer rotation system.

“Currently, it’s more stressful as we have more storms coming and more needs all the time,” Sharon Watson said. “So, the need is there for anybody willing to volunteer and we’re asking any member of the public to consider volunteering if it’s something they’ve been thinking about and willing to do during COVID-19.”

A view of the damage clearly shows this will have to be an all hands-on deck mission to recovery.

Thankfully, there’s volunteers like Groom who are more than willing to get the job done.

“We’ll do what we have to do to take care of the residents effected by this and try and get them through it the best way we can,” Grooms said.

The volunteers will head into the devastated areas starting on Friday.