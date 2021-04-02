St. Louisans looking forward Easter weekend events, beautiful forecast

ST. PETERS, Mo. – We have a beautiful Easter weekend forecast and there are many in-person events this year for families to enjoy for basically the first time in a year.

On Saturday morning, the city of Des Peres is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt at Des Peres Park. The Easter Bunny will be there, as well as 5,000 eggs for the children to find, followed by a dog egg hunt. Organizers of the event are excited to be back this year after having to cancel last year.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for people since the weather’s so nice just to come outside since covid’s been a hard time for everybody. Enjoy the sun, get some eggs, some pictures with the bunny,” said Samantha Hayworth, recreation specialist of community programs for the City of Des Peres.

In St. Peters, there’s an awesome event taking place at 370 Lakeside Park hosted by the First Assembly Church. Lead Pastor Jeremy Mount says they are thrilled to be offering this event after the tough year we’ve all had.

“Rise and Shine 5k Race in the morning as well as a Smile Mile Walk that’s going to benefit mental health here in our community. We’re going to have face painting, petting zoos, we’re going to have inflatables. We’re going to have attractions for kiddos,” Mount said. “Right at 11 o’clock, the Easter Bunny’s going to come down with the helicopter. He’s going to drop 10,000 eggs on everybody. It’s going to be a wonderful time.”

Pastor Mount says the entire community is invited. Registration closes at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.