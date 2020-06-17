St. Louisans one step closer to getting $64 million COVID-19 federal relief money

ST. LOUIS – The $64 million in federal grant money the city of St. Louis received to help with COVID-19 relief and recovery is one step closer to getting into the hands of those who need it the most.

In a Zoom meeting from their homes, members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen held a special committee meeting to discuss the budget for the COVID-19 grants.

During a press conference in late May, Mayor Lyda Krewson outlined the proposed spending of the funds.

On Tuesday, the special committee made some small amendments to the bill. Most of the changes had to do with wording.

Board President Lewis Reed said he wants to get this money to the people as soon as possible.

In the end, the special committee approved the amendments and the bill is now headed to the full board for a second reading. Reed said the bill then goes for perfection where the full board will be able to weigh in. He expects there could be more amendments at that time but said there are special meetings planned to keep the process moving.

Reed said they hope to have a final version of the bill on Mayor Krewson’s desk in the next few weeks.