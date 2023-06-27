ST. LOUIS – St Louis police say two people died, and another person was hurt in a shooting that stemmed from an argument Monday in the Grove neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, near a security organization building. Some nearby residents told FOX 2 they heard at least 10 gunshots and ran for cover.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that Tonette Brown, 46, and Stephen Bowden, 45, died in the shooting. A 21-year-old woman was shot and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say shots rang out just before 8 p.m. Monday. Police are still working to learn what led up to the disturbance, including who fired the shots. Police believe all three people who were shot knew each other.

Residents say they first heard yelling and screaming, which was followed by multiple gunshots.

”I was at the park with my little cousin. We heard all gun shots. We thought it was fireworks at first but wasn’t we came back, and it was all police cars down there. Everyone used to hang out down there,” said resident Dani Clouson.



“It sounded like fireworks. I was in the house watching TV. It was like a ‘pop, pop, pop’ and later I found out from my mom [that] two died,” said resident Traci Smith.

SLMPD said officers recovered two guns and multiple shell casings from the scene.