ST. LOUIS – Within three hours, temperatures dropped significantly on Friday. Heading into the holiday weekend, it’s the coldest weather that St. Louis has experienced this winter season so far.

St. Louisans are doing their best to cope with the extreme weather.

“I saw the forecast was going to be even worse for the morning. (I) had a few minutes and thought I’d come out and bear some of the cold this evening,” Fisherman Stephen Klause said. “Just bundle up and see how the fish will bite.”

Klause did not let the weather stop him from enjoying fishing at Tilles Park.

“I have four layers on. I got a t-shirt, another base layer, a sweatshirt like a thermal sweatshirt, and then a sweatshirt on top of that. And a Gore-Tex layer on top of that. So honestly, I’m not that cold because I have so many layers on,” Klause said.

Meanwhile, others didn’t get the choice and had to work outside for hours at a time in the cold.

“It is hard because we’re supposed to be out(side) for the full day, but we can’t stay out there as long as we normally have,” Maddie Hamilton from Amnesty International USA said. “The wind is just crazy, (and) I can’t feel my face (or) my toes. So, it’s definitely challenging,” Hamilton said.

Due to the weather, Dominic Jackson of Amnesty International USA noticed a change in the number of donors his organization received on Friday.

“It’s not as many people as it usually is. We were here a couple of days ago, and it was a lot more foot traffic,” said Jackson. “Today, it’s not as much.”

“I’m from Florida, and this weather is completely different for me. So, I would say lots of layers and stay home,” Peacock Diner waitress Keira Jackson said.

Temperatures are expected to increase again to the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week, but several days below freezing are ahead.