St. Louisans stock up on groceries, gas ahead of expected winter storm

CREVE CEOUR, Mo. — With winter weather on the way for St. Louis, people are stocking up big time on groceries and gas.

FOX 2 crews have seen long lines of people at stores all day on Monday, but grocery stores say they prepared ahead of time.

“The first thing we typically do is look at scheduling, making sure we’re moving people around to cover,” said Dierbergs manager Ben Ackerman. “We moved around a lot of deliveries to ensure that we had ample supply. We have plenty of bread, milk, eggs — a lot of the French toast items.”

St. Louis is expecting several inches of snow by the middle of the week, inspiring people to rush to grocery stores and gas stations. Some people are excited about the snow, but others are feeling anxious.



“A little bit of panic,” said Schnucks customer Tricia Yust.

She and her daughter Isabella braved the crowds and stocked up for the week.

“We’re stocking up for the winter. I have nothing at home, so we had to stock up for a week apparently because we don’t know how to get back out once it snows,” Yust said.



Whether you’re planning French toast, or hunker down for a few days. Ackerman said they have plenty of food – just plan for lines.