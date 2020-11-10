St. Louisans taking advantage of the last warm night of the year

ST. LOUIS – The chilly forecast had folks hurrying to complete an important holiday chore while restaurant owners worried how it will impact them.

The cold weather is another slap in the face for restaurant owners who have added outdoor dining in places like The Grove in St. Louis.

“It’s super important; especially right now,” said Ania Cunningham, the front of house manager at Layla restaurant.

The restaurant has expanded its outdoor dining during COVID. If the weather turns miserable, the new patio seating out front and the new beer garden out back go unused and business suffers. No one wants to sit in the cold at dinner time.

“It’s been hard to try to find more patio covering and heaters. A lot of them are on back order; so, it’s difficult to say what happens,” Cunningham said.

People in St. Charles, like Cory Grewe, were using what could be the last taste of warmth until next spring to put up the Christmas lights many weeks before the holiday.

“Started on Saturday, just started knocking them out, got mainly the main roof done,” he said. “And today after work, got home here and just started doing the landscaping around the trees and everything.”

The holiday decorating fun can turn a person into a real Scrooge if it’s miserable outside.

“When its 30 degrees, 40 degrees, it’s not fun,” Grewe said.

When you’re in the decorating business, like Joshua Paske, it doesn’t matter how cold it gets as long as the roof is not icy or frosty then it’s time to put up the lights. He and his crew were enjoying the spring-like weather while they could Monday afternoon.

“It’s amazing. This is great. Your fingers aren’t cracking, you’re not shivering out there, the wire is much softer to play with or move around,” Paske said.

Paske said they start hanging lights in outlying areas earlier because the county and the city can be five degrees warmer or more, allowing them to avoid slippery roofs later.