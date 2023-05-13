ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people are expected to participate in the St. Louis Heart Walk this morning. It’s a signature event for the American Heart Association. Businesses like Edward Jones, R-G-A, and American Heart Association volunteers will take part in this. So will heart disease and stroke survivors. This year’s Metro St. Louis Heart Walk is put on by BJC Healthcare. Gates will open at Busch Stadium at 8:15 this morning. An on-field ceremony starts at 8:45.AND the walk takes off at 9 a.m.

