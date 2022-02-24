St. Louisans with ties to Ukraine react to Russian invasion

ST. LOUIS — Anti-war rallies are happening around the world in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here in the United States, members of New York’s Ukrainian community gathered in Times Square. They chanted, “Stop Russia now” while waving a large Ukrainian flag. Ukrainian-Americans in Missouri are also reacting to the tensions between their native country and Russia.

Ellen Carnaghan, a political science professor and expert at Saint Louis University, has been following Russia since the 1980s.

“It’s hard to know what he wants to accomplish. It seems as though he would like to unseat the present Ukraine government and put in someone who is more friendly to Russia,” said Carnaghan.

Local Ukrainian-Americans said Russian leaders have chosen war over peace.

Danette Davidson adopted 15-year-old Ura and his sister from Ukraine four years ago. She said he still has family members in the country, and it’s hard to watch the images of the invasion unfold on television.

“I’m still processing what happened,” said Ura. “It’s really hard to watch.”

Davidson added: “We have people packing their bags trying to flee to peaceful areas. They are scared.”

Arrey Obenson, the President and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis, said the organization is incredibly disturbed and saddened by the violence.

“We join organizations around the world condemning these acts of violent aggression as we have seen in the case of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Obenson.

Local community leaders continue to ask for continued prayers during the crisis.