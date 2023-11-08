ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’s vibrant culinary scene is about to make an appearance on the silver screen as part of the St. Louis International Film Festival. The screening is scheduled for November 15 and is set to last for 30 minutes.

The film titled “The Flavor of St. Louis” will showcase various restaurants in the area, including renowned establishments such as Indo and Sado, Take Root Hospitality, and La Pâtisserie Chouquette.

The film is a platform for the restaurant owners—Nick Bognar, Michael and Tara Gallina, and Simone Faure—to share their stories. “Flavor of St. Louis” offers viewers a delightful tour of the best dining destinations in St. Louis.

This film is part of an eight-documentary series event held at the Alamo Drafthouse. Other featured films include “The Places Music Has Taken Me: An Unfinished Story of Sarah Bryan Miller,” “Mr. Z: What Happens Early in Life Lasts a Lifetime,” and “We Are Distance Runners: The Marathon Hat Trick.”

To attend this event, you can purchase tickets here.