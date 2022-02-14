St. Luke’s babies dressed up in Valentine’s Day outfits

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Luke’s Hospital has dressed the newborns in some Valentine’s Day-themed outfits.

The babies are sporting red hats and they have pink or red blankets that say a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed sentiments on them. Each blanket says “love,” “xoxo,” or “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

This is the 25th year St. Luke’s has provided holiday-themed baby bunting. They have been doing this since 1997. The hospital said, “Gussie Freese, a long-time volunteer, started making the buntings as a way to give back to St. Luke’s Hospital.”