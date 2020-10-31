St. Luke’s Birth Care Suites outfits babies in Halloween costumes

ST. LOUIS – St. Luke’s Birth Care Suites have outfitted their tiniest patients for their first Halloween.
The babies are dressed up as orange and black Halloween spiders. The outfits are sewn by hospital nurses and volunteers.
