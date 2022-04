CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Luke’s Hospital is carrying on a 25-year tradition today, with parents dressing up their newborns in colorful easter buntings. Nurses and volunteers have spent all year making them.

St. Luke’s Hospital has been named one of the best hospitals for maternity by U.S. News & World Report. Offering the holiday baby buntings is just one of the many ways they provide a caring environment for families.