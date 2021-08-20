St. Luke’s Hospital visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– St. Luke’s Hospital is implementing new measures to keep its facilities as safe as possible for patients, visitors, and staff.

Starting August 23, visitors of hospitalized patients at St. Luke’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days.

Registration and screening for documentation of vaccination or negative test results will take place as visitors arrive at designated entrances.

This policy does not apply to visitors of patients at St. Luke’s outpatient services, physician office visits, or urgent care facilities.

“We recognize the important role that loved ones have in the recovery process of hospitalized patients, and we are committed to doing everything possible to continue safely welcoming visitors into our facilities,” said Diane Ray, RN, FACHE, St. Luke’s Hospital chief operating officer.

Ray also says St. Luke’s is a leader in patient safety, and the steps we are taking now will provide added protection for everyone during this especially challenging phase of the pandemic.