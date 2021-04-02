St. Luke’s Hospital will nearly double the amount of vaccine it administers starting next week

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Beginning next week, St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield will nearly double the amount of COVID vaccine it’s giving out.

Chesterfield Mall has lost tenants in recent years but the new owner, The Staenberg Group, is planning a new mixed-use residential-commercial development for the site. But for now, Staenberg is donating a large unused space in the mall to St. Luke’s Hospital for its upcoming COVID vaccination clinic.

Dr. Michael Klevens, director of emergency medicine at St. Luke’s, said patients will come through the front entrance or through the Macy’s entrance. Not far from Macy’s—on the upper level—is vacant space once occupied by the H&M clothing store that will become a 21,000 square-foot vaccination clinic.

“This doubles area that we currently have in our current facility,” Klevens said.

St. Luke’s had been administering about 1,100 shots a day at its hospital campus but at the new site, the plan is to give out about 2,000 doses a day. First and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered, administered by nurses, physicians, and first responders.

“We are increasing the size and scope of our facility because the demand is still there for vaccine,” Klevens said.

Missouri will move into Phase 3 of the vaccination process on April 9, meaning individuals over 16 years of age become eligible for the vaccine.

“In our community, people are living, breathing, working, and they don’t have access to vaccine, they’re having to go to areas in central Missouri and sometimes Illinois, and we want to be able to provide this for our community. It’s really important,” Klevens said.

St. Luke’s vaccination clinic at the Chesterfield Mall opens Monday, April 6. It will operate six days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no end date for the clinic. You must have an appointment to get the shot. You can register for an appointment at lukesvaccine.com.

