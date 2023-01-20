ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After decades in south St. Louis County, St. Mark Catholic School is expected to close its doors this summer.

The school has faced ongoing challenges due to downward enrollment trends, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The pastor consulted with St. Mark’s parish leadership to explore possible cost-reducing options, though ultimately decided to close doors after the 2022-23 school year.

Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski, Archbishop of St. Louis, released the following statement, in part, on the closure.

“I am profoundly grateful to all the administrators, teachers, and staff who share their gifts to

help raise children in our Catholic faith. I am equally grateful for the parents who make a

commitment to Catholic education.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis will provide placement assistance to St. Mark School faculty and

staff, as well as enrollment assistance to families who wish to place students into other Catholic

elementary schools.”

The school was considering some budget cuts, though Pastor Rev. Brian Hecktor determined that such changes would take away key services and resources from students and teachers and make operations unsustainable.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis had planned to move forward with the closures of St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain Catholic high schools in the city before both presented plans to stay open.