St. Mary’s antique mall suffered heavy damage in Sunday’s tornado

ST. MARY, Mo. – The town of St. Mary, Missouri is about 80 miles south of St. Louis and it was hit hard by Sunday night’s tornado.

7th Street in St. Mary is the epicenter of the tornado damage there. Debris is scattered everywhere along the street. St. Mary’s antique mall suffered extensive damage.

Several homes along 7th street are also severely damaged or even destroyed.

The storm hit St. Mary at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday.

“There was not a whole lot of sounds and then everything just went still. I do remember everything going still,” St. Mary resident Nick Grogg said. “I was on the phone with dad. He said something bad is about to happen. That’s when I went downstairs. I didn’t think it was going to be anything like this.”

There were no serious injuries in the area due to the tornado.